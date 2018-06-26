HOUSTON - It's going to be a busy weekend in the Bayou City with hot concerts, sporting events and lots of family-fun shows to see.
Here are our Top 11 things to do in the city this weekend:
1. Weezer and The Pixies in Concert at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Weezer & Pixies will come to The Woodlands as part of their co-headlining tour. Weezer is touring in support of their new album, Pacific Daydream, and the Pixies are touring in support of their 2016 album, Head Carrier. The Wombats will open the concert. Tickets are still available here. They range in price from $25 to $80.
When: Friday, June 29, 2018 | 7:30 pm
Where: 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, Texas 77380
2. Houston Dynamo vs. Monterrey FC at BBVA Compass Stadium
Cheer on the Dynamo as they play the Monterrey in a home game at BBVA Compass Stadium Friday night. Tickets start at $24 and can be purchased here.
When: Friday, June 29 | 8:00 pm
Where: BBVA Compass Stadium
3. The Champions of Magic at the Hobby Center
It's magic, British style. These top class magicians wowed audiences across the UK, and enjoyed a hit season on the West End, and now the debonair crew is headed to these shores for their first ever North American tour!
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday | For all show times, click here.
Where: Sarofim Hall, The Hobby Center, 800 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77002
4. Schumann and 'Fancy Free' - Summer Symphony Nights
The Houston Symphony returns to Miller Outdoor Theatre for ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights The annual tradition introduces rising guest artists and outstanding soloists and conductors. For more on the free Schumann and Fancy Free concert, click here.
When: Saturday, June 30 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive Houston, TX 77030
5. 'Moana' Movie Screening at Levy Park
Come out to Levy Park for a screening of the family-friendly Disney film Moana. The event is hosted by Levy Park and Alamo Draft House.
When: Friday, June 29, 2018 | 7:45 p.m.
Where: Levy Park Houston, 3801 Eastside, Houston, Texas 77098
6. Willie Nelson at the Outlaw Music Fest
Legendary country artist, Willie Nelson, is expected to perform with a number of other musicians, including his own son, Lukas Nelson. The Outlaw Music Festival will also feature Sturgill Simpson, The Head and the Heart, The Wild Feathers, Ryan Bingham, among others. For tickets, click here.
When: Sunday, July 1 at 2:30 p.m.
Where: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion in The Woodlands, Texas.
7. Houston Moscato Fest in Jones Plaza
Sip sweet and sparkling wines all evening long at the Houston Moscato Fest in Jones Plaza. Featuring more than 20 types of Moscato, the fest will also offer live music, tasty bites, and fun activities. Tickets start at $30.
When: Saturday, June 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Jones Plaza, 600 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77002
8. Alley Theatre presents 'Holmes and Watson'
Crack codes and solve mysteries during this Sherlock Holmes adventure presented by the Alley Theatre. The performance follows Holmes’ trusty sidekick, Watson, as he seeks the true story of Holmes’ death three years prior. Tickets start at $26.
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For show times and tickets, click here.
Where: Alley Theatre, 615 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002
9. Sunday Movie Nights: 'Justice League' Movie Screening
Relax Sunday evening with a free, outdoor movie screening of the 2017 superhero film, Justice League, at Pleasure Pier on Galveston Island.
Where: 2501 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550
When: Sunday, July 1 at 8 p.m.
10. Houston Ballet presents 'Swan Lake'
Take a seat for the Houston Ballet’s rendition of a timeless love story as they perform Swan Lake at Jones Hall. Tickets start at $25.
When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Where: Jones Hall at 3910 Yoakum Blvd, Houston, TX 77006
11. NOLA Nights at Sugar Land Town Square
Come out to Sugar Land and let authentic New Orleans music take you on a historical journey through the Crescent City tradition with live music from The Zydeco Dots! Also, check out Rouxpour on the plaza - they will be serving small plates and beer (cash only).
When: Friday, June 29 | 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Where: Sugar Land Town Square, 15958 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479