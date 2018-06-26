HOUSTON - It's going to be a busy weekend in the Bayou City with hot concerts, sporting events and lots of family-fun shows to see.

Here are our Top 11 things to do in the city this weekend:

1. Weezer and The Pixies in Concert at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Weezer & Pixies will come to The Woodlands as part of their co-headlining tour. Weezer is touring in support of their new album, Pacific Daydream, and the Pixies are touring in support of their 2016 album, Head Carrier. The Wombats will open the concert. Tickets are still available here. They range in price from $25 to $80.

When: Friday, June 29, 2018 | 7:30 pm

Where: 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, Texas 77380

Before anything can fly, it must spread its wings. So stoked to finally be on the summer tour with the @pixiesofficial @wombatsofficial and later, @sleighbells ! #karlscorner pic.twitter.com/iIIzjIz6r4 — weezer (@Weezer) June 23, 2018

2. Houston Dynamo vs. Monterrey FC at BBVA Compass Stadium

Cheer on the Dynamo as they play the Monterrey in a home game at BBVA Compass Stadium Friday night. Tickets start at $24 and can be purchased here.

When: Friday, June 29 | 8:00 pm

Where: BBVA Compass Stadium

3. The Champions of Magic at the Hobby Center

It's magic, British style. These top class magicians wowed audiences across the UK, and enjoyed a hit season on the West End, and now the debonair crew is headed to these shores for their first ever North American tour!

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday | For all show times, click here.

Where: Sarofim Hall, The Hobby Center, 800 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77002

How’d she do that??! @ChampionsMagic had us quite entertained this morning👏👏👏They’re at @hobbycenter through Sunday. @SherryKHOU did u ever make it outta that straight jacket??? 😬 #khou pic.twitter.com/h4A1cxJM0O — Lisa Hernandez (@LisaKHOU) June 29, 2018

4. Schumann and 'Fancy Free' - Summer Symphony Nights

The Houston Symphony returns to Miller Outdoor Theatre for ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights The annual tradition introduces rising guest artists and outstanding soloists and conductors. For more on the free Schumann and Fancy Free concert, click here.

When: Saturday, June 30 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive Houston, TX 77030

5. 'Moana' Movie Screening at Levy Park

Come out to Levy Park for a screening of the family-friendly Disney film Moana. The event is hosted by Levy Park and Alamo Draft House.

When: Friday, June 29, 2018 | 7:45 p.m.

Where: Levy Park Houston, 3801 Eastside, Houston, Texas 77098

6. Willie Nelson at the Outlaw Music Fest

Legendary country artist, Willie Nelson, is expected to perform with a number of other musicians, including his own son, Lukas Nelson. The Outlaw Music Festival will also feature Sturgill Simpson, The Head and the Heart, The Wild Feathers, Ryan Bingham, among others. For tickets, click here.

When: Sunday, July 1 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion in The Woodlands, Texas.

7. Houston Moscato Fest in Jones Plaza

Sip sweet and sparkling wines all evening long at the Houston Moscato Fest in Jones Plaza. Featuring more than 20 types of Moscato, the fest will also offer live music, tasty bites, and fun activities. Tickets start at $30.

When: Saturday, June 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Jones Plaza, 600 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77002

8. Alley Theatre presents 'Holmes and Watson'

Crack codes and solve mysteries during this Sherlock Holmes adventure presented by the Alley Theatre. The performance follows Holmes’ trusty sidekick, Watson, as he seeks the true story of Holmes’ death three years prior. Tickets start at $26.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For show times and tickets, click here.

Where: Alley Theatre, 615 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

9. Sunday Movie Nights: 'Justice League' Movie Screening

Relax Sunday evening with a free, outdoor movie screening of the 2017 superhero film, Justice League, at Pleasure Pier on Galveston Island.

Where: 2501 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550

When: Sunday, July 1 at 8 p.m.

10. Houston Ballet presents 'Swan Lake'

Take a seat for the Houston Ballet’s rendition of a timeless love story as they perform Swan Lake at Jones Hall. Tickets start at $25.

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Jones Hall at 3910 Yoakum Blvd, Houston, TX 77006

#TutuTuesday: The ladies of #SwanLake are dusting off their white swan #tutus in preparation for taking the stage this weekend. Be sure to catch them at @JonesHallHOU June 23-July 1! Get your tickets now: https://t.co/ptyQFLdnLz. pic.twitter.com/OTVbUZUUug — Houston Ballet (@HoustonBallet) June 19, 2018

11. NOLA Nights at Sugar Land Town Square

Come out to Sugar Land and let authentic New Orleans music take you on a historical journey through the Crescent City tradition with live music from The Zydeco Dots! Also, check out Rouxpour on the plaza - they will be serving small plates and beer (cash only).

When: Friday, June 29 | 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Sugar Land Town Square, 15958 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479

© 2018 KHOU