HOUSTON - It's going to be a busy weekend in the Bayou City with major concerts, sporting events and of course, Father's Day. Here are our Top 11 things to do in the city this weekend:

1. FATHER'S DAY BREAKFAST AT HERMANN PARK:

Celebrate Father’s Day with your family at Hermann Park Sunday morning with a scenic breakfast on Pinewood Cafe’s patio overlooking serene McGovern Lake.

Continue the fun with a ride on the Hermann Park Railroad, a fun arts and craft activity, and pedal boat ride. Click here for more info.

2. THE EAGLES AND CHRIS STAPLETON AT MINUTE MAID PARK:

One of the most commercially successful rock bands of all time, The Eagles land at Minute Maid Park for one night during their massive stadium tour.

Nashville recording artist Chris Stapleton will open the show. Click here for more info.

3. USA RUGBY vs. SCOTLAND AT BBVA COMPASS STADIUM:

Get loud rugby fans as the USA team takes on Scotland at BBVA Compass Stadium on Saturday. Tickets for the match range from $23 to over $175. The match starts at 8 p.m. Click here for more info.

4. FATHER'S DAY OUT AT TRADERS VILLAGE HOUSTON:

Bring the whole family out to Traders Village Houston for the Father’s Day Out concert and car show. Local’s Wet Deam VW Club hosts the show with over 50 cars and live music by Sol Flair. The event is free to attend; $4 for parking. Click here for more info.

5. POST MALONE IN CONCERT AT CYNTHIA WOODS MITCHELL PAVILION:

Post Malone, a Dallas native, is one of the hottest rappers around right now and he's performing in The Woodlands on Friday. He's so popular, tickets for lawn seats are going for $129. But that's what an artist can charge when they are coming into town with the No. 1 song in the country with "Psycho." He’ll be joined on stage by 21 Savage and SOB X RBE.

6. WATCH THE 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP:

Attention soccer (football) fans! The 2018 FIFA World Cup starts on Thursday. Many local bars will be catering to fans with drink specials and special hours, as the games are being played in Russia. The Richmond Arms Pub, Harold’s in the Heights, and The Gorgeous Gael are just a few of the places you can cheer on your favorite team. For more local bars and restaurants that will feature the game, click here.

7. HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN IN CONCERT:

The Harry Potter phenomenon continues with the third film of the series, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in concert at Jones Hall. The Houston Symphony will perform every note from John Williams’ sensational score while audiences relive the magic of the film projected in high definition on the big screen. Admission Tickets start at $39. Click here for more information.

8. HOUSTON SUMMER BOAT SHOW AND TEXAS HOME AND GARDEN SHOW:

Check out the Houston Summer Boat Show and the Home and Garden Show at NRG Center this weekend. The Boat Show kicked off on Wednesday and runs through Sunday. The 3rd annual Home and Garden show will be held at the center on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.

9. SOUL FLOWER MUSIC FEST AT DISCOVERY GREEN

Hear a lineup of both national and local soul, R&B, and hip-hop artists at the 2018 Soul Flower Music Fest in Discovery Green. The festival also offers a market with local vendors for shopping in between shows. Click here for more info.

10. GALVESTON CAJUN FESTIVAL AT KEMPNER PARK

Stuff your face with spicy Cajun eats, listen to live Zydeco tunes, and celebrate all things Cajun at this annual FREE festival in Galveston. Click here for more information.

11. SUNDAYS IN THE PARK CONCERT SERIES

Bring your family, friends and pets to Discovery Green for "Sunday's In The Park." From 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. enjoy live music and fun activities in downtown Houston. Click here to learn more.

