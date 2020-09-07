Tiny Free Pantry continues to feed families and fuel faith that good neighbors exist in southwest Houston

Julie and Todd are here to remind us that just because we can't be near each other, doesn't mean kindness has to be far away.

HOUSTON — A Tiny Free Pantry is feeding families in southwest Houston. Julie and Todd started the project in late March. The couple posted an invitation on Nextdoor, alerting neighbors to the non-perishable food supply as well as the opportunity to donate to neighbors in need.

“Take what you need, give what you can,” reads the sign posted on a recycled metal filing cabinet that’s bolted to the front yard of the couple’s Tanglewilde home.

Three months later, Julie says things are going well.

“Well, it is heavily in demand. We see people come several times a week. And there’s just so much hope in my heart. I mean, I can’t tell you, my hope and my faith has increased dramatically in the last three months.”

Neighbors are sharing food, pocket change and gratitude for the supplies.

“You asked us the last time we were out, how long do you plan on continuing this. Well, (we said) as long as there’s a need,” Todd said. “Well, that need hasn’t stopped. And that pantry still continues to be filled. And, we don’t even see the people who come fill in. That’s the thing.”