The pandemic kept her from flying to Houston to visit her family, so Michele Tristan wrote a song to share her feelings

Even from 800 miles away, Houston native Michele Tristan found a way to connect with her family and friends during the pandemic.

HOUSTON — Michele Tristan is a Houston native who lives in Nashville. The mother of two poured her feelings about the coronavirus pandemic into a song after travel restrictions impacted everything from birthday celebrations to family gatherings.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before. It feels so empty to hide behind closed doors. Trying not to be afraid, hoping you can hear me pray. Been thinking hard on the things I’m thankful for," Tristan sings in the song.

Her family still lives Cy-Fair. Her husband's family is still in Sugar Land. Tristan says she can't wait for the day she can return to Houston for a visit. So when her church requested she write a song for Mother's Day, Tristan had a lot of feelings to pull from.

"We were going to travel to Houston and go to South by Southwest, which got canceled obviously," Tristan said. "It’s just been a very interesting time canceling everything that we were planning on doing."

So many families all around the world can relate. It's why Patty T. shared Michele's YouTube link with KHOU 11 Reporter Melissa Correa on Nextdoor.

Patty T. wrote, "it helps to counteract the free-floating misplaced anger out there."