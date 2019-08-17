HEMPSTEAD, Texas — Police officers and EMS personnel from across the state started a 650-mile ride to honor emergency responders who died in the line of duty.

The ride is expected to last eight days, averaging about 80 to 100 miles.

KHOU 11 investigative reporter Cheryl Mercedes had the chance to ride alongside the Texas Brotherhood ride Saturday as it started in Hempstead.

“To see the support in the community, when they come out to support us and the fallen, it just means the world to us," said Tim Dunn, president of the Texas Brotherhood Ride. "We are all part of the same brotherhood. The foundation of it all is to honor our heroes and their families.”

“All jerseys have names of the fallen. Whenever we are going up a hill or our legs start hurting, when we look up, what you see is the name of the fallen on their backs of our jerseys. At all times we can reflect and know that any one of those people would rather be here riding their bike through the hills in the Texas August heat. So for us to see their names right there is enough encouragement to keep us and the honor going.”

The Texas Brotherhood Ride started in 2014.

