TEXAS CITY, Texas - Texas City Police on Thursday honored one of its most dedicated officers who retired this week.

Video on Texas City PD’s Facebook page shows Senior Patrol Officer Ronald “Pookie” Hall completing his final radio call, marking an end to his 32-year-long service with the department.

Texas City Police say Officer Hall used no sick days in all his 32 years of service.

Congratulations on your retirement, Officer Hall, and thank you for your service!

