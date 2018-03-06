Parishioners and volunteers have been busy painting at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Texas City where simple wooden blocks are transformed into a one-word affirmation: ‘Hope.’

More than 100 of the blocks have already been created and passed out to residents of the Galveston County impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Now there is interest in creating more of the hopeful messages for the residents of Santa Fe following the high school massacre two weeks ago.

The pastor of the church says she came up with the idea for the one-word message a few years ago and has watched it impact those who have seen it.

“I began just by putting ‘hope’ on dirty cars as an antidote,” said St. George’s Episcopal Church pastor Robin Reeves. "And it’s amazing how much fun that can be. And who knows who is going to see it? Probably someone who needs to see it, and we know god can make them see it. And then we began painting.”

The pastor says the messages have affected the recipients as well as the creators.

She says the quiet time volunteers have spent making the messages has been therapaeutic and cathartic.

The pastor says they are in need of more supplies to keep making the messages.

