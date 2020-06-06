Sugar Land sisters unite neighborhood with message of kindness amid George Floyd's death

To stand up against racism and instead spread the message of kindness, sisters Sahana and Saniya spent Saturday morning coloring messages of love.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The death of Houston native George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed while in Minneapolis police custody, has impacted people of all backgrounds and ages, including two young girls in Sugar Land.

"It hurts me to see how some people don't have the exact same rights as other people,” said Sahana Gadgil.

To stand up against racism and instead spread the message of kindness, sisters Sahana, 12, and Saniya Gadgil, 10, spent Saturday morning surrounded by markers and posters, coloring in messages of love.

"As long as you have a voice, you should use it to better the world," Sahana Gadgil said.

Saddened by the ongoing racial tensions across the country, the two decided to share their perspective about race and humanity.

"Kids have opinions, and they look at things differently than adults do in this world,” Sahana Gadgil said.

“Everyone's lives matter,” said sister Saniya Gadgil.

With their moms blessing and help, for the second time this week, the girls rallied their young friends and neighbors and took to the streets of their New Territory neighborhood. This time around, the turnout was even bigger, with more than 40 people taking part.

"To know they wanted to do something beyond them and help a community was really, as a mom, it is the best feeling,” said Neetee Gadgil.

The group were met with plenty of honks of support, giving hope to neighbors like Angela Baxter that change is possible.

"It's good to see the children in the neighborhood at least speaking their voice,” Baxter said.