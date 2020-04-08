Sugar Land children collect donations, organize surprise parade for 3-year-old neighbor who broke his leg

"Doing something nice for someone can make you feel really good, too," said members of the Kids Wonderland crew.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — We are spotlighting and celebrating "heroes Nextdoor," like these kiddos who just showed up -- big time -- for their little buddy in Sugar Land. The children are proof random acts of kindness can happen at any age.

Parents Tina and Justin Folloder have their hands full.

“Just when we thought things couldn’t get anymore crazy, he breaks his leg,” said mom Tina Folloder.

Garrett’s learned to adjust since falling off his scooter. Neighbors noticed, too.

“We saw one of our neighbors going around with his family,” Beyli said. “He had a cast from his hip to his toe. We felt really bad for him and wanted to bring a smile to his face.”

Beyli, Emma and Inara are part of the “Kids Wonderland.” It’s a crew in Sugar Land’s TelFair neighborhood.

“We organized a car parade to make him feel better,” Emma said.

The surprise parade happened to fall on Garrett’s 3rd birthday. The neighborhood children took the time to learn that Garrett’s favorite color is green. They collected donations to buy gifts and wrapped them in special drawings. The Kids Wonderland Crew created flyers to invite the whole neighborhood. Security cameras captured the crowd that included several vehicles and kids on bikes.

“Oh! It was amazing. I had tears in my eyes the whole time,” Tina Folloder said. “You know, that they would go out of their way to acknowledge our baby boy and give him some smiles and some happiness. It was great.”

“It was really cool! People were in their cars,” said sister Alex Folloder.

“It was kind of like a ray of sunshine in the middle of a storm,” Justin Folloder said. “And it was a great lesson for our kids. To see that random acts of kindness are so much appreciated.”

Especially by mom and dad. They’re healthcare workers who are juggling the pandemic with parenthood. The whole family’s gushing with gratitude for the little heroes who live next door.

“Just really great to see just innocent, pure, kindness from kids, just from noticing what was going on,” Justin Folloder said.

