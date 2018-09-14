RICHMOND, Texas — A group of strangers came together Thursday to save a cat stuck inside of an engine in Richmond.

The cat appears to be safe and healthy aside from burned toes and some overheating, according to Dawne Maccarrone, who helped rescue the cat and documented the episode on Facebook.

Maccarrone said she was walking to her car in a store parking lot when she noticed an older woman in obvious distress. That’s when she realized a cat was stuck in the engine.

The car was too low to the ground for Maccarrone to squeeze under it and try to reach the cat. They popped the hood, but there was still no room to get there.

John Harris, working at a nearby tire shop, offered help. He’s the one who ultimately slid under the car to complete the rescue.

But it was a team effort. While they tried to come up with solutions, Maccarrone went to a nearby Petsmart for cat food. The cashier there checked her out and took her own lunch break early to just to help.

Eventually, a tow truck was able to lift the vehicle.

