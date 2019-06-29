HOUSTON — June 28 marks 50 years since the Stonewall Inn riots.

The event is widely considered the flash point of the modern gay liberation movement.

Around midnight, as patrons mourned the death of gay icon Judy Garland – who had been buried just hours earlier – law enforcement raided the bar.

Raids were not uncommon, but this time, patrons fought back.

“They just kept fighting,” Judy Reeves says.

“They wouldn’t back off and other people joined in from the neighborhood.”

Reeves is a founder and curator of the Gulf Coast Archive and Museum of GLBT History in Houston.

She says the effects of the riots launched a civil rights movement felt all the way in Texas.

And Mary’s, a local bar, became Houston’s version of the Stonewall Inn.

“In the 80s when AIDS hit, we gathered at Mary’s to talk about how we were going to take care of our own, because doctors, hospitals, funeral homes – they didn’t want to touch us,” Reeves says.

She says over the years, gay bars and clubs began to serve a dual purpose: a place where people could be themselves, and a place for the community to organize.

And while Reeves says the local LGBTQ community in Houston has come a long way, she wants the message of equality to resonate well past the month of June.

