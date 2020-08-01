HOUSTON — Since 1990, Souper Bowl of Caring has been empowering youth and uniting communities to tackle hunger using the energy of the Big Game.

This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the national grassroots movement which was inspired by a simple prayer.

Souper Bowl of Caring kicked off the Greater Houston campaign at the Rhodes School for Performing Arts on Wednesday.

This year’s community goal is to generate $2.5 million in food and funds for local hunger-relief charities including: Houston Food Bank, Brazos Valley Food Bank, Galveston County Food Bank and Montgomery County Food Bank.

