TOMBALL — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of hate speech graffiti at a Tomball ISD school.

Sarah walks along the Willow Wood Junior High track during the summer months. On Saturday she came across two words on the outer lanes that caught her eye, "whites" and "colored".

"What was really offensive at first was the word 'colored' because I'm a black American," said Sarah.

She found it offensive, but not enough to raise alarms. Sunday morning that all changed.

Racist graffiti including swastika found on track at a @TomballISD junior high. @HCSOTexas now investigating. At 10 on #KHOU11 hear from the woman who found the graffiti and reported it to police. Call in tips to @CrimeStopHOU pic.twitter.com/uO6ci5tBFg — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) July 30, 2018

"That's when I saw the Nazi symbol on the ground, at that point I was really alarmed," she said.

The swastika was in big bold black spray paint just under the goal post. Written underneath it were the words "whites only", and "only" was clearly underlined.

"It shocked the crap out of me," said Sarah.

Sarah reported it to law enforcement. By this afternoon, Tomball ISD had removed the graffiti, but Sarah says she's unsure if she'd feel safe working out there again.

"I really felt violated," said Sarah. "I felt very uncomfortable and I think this can no longer be a place where I get can my best me back."

Tomball ISD says the investigation now in the hands of the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Sarah speaking out to let whoever left this racist graffiti know they don't represent the community she's called home for 10 years.

"It was a message that was to be put out that we're not wanting in this community or at this particular track, that's the message I got loud and clear," said Sarah.

If you have any information on who may be behind the racist graffiti, call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

