PORT NECHES, Texas — A second tower at the TPC plant fell early Sunday morning while fires still burn near the explosion site.

The tower fell over onto another tower and is still being held up by the other tower as of 7:35 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said.

No additional fires started from the second tower falling, he said.

No one was in the area when the tower fell in the early morning hours and no injuries were reported, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said.

"Damage adjusters will be traveling in the area adjacent to the plant today to discuss and assess damage to homes," he said.

TPC Disaster Hotline | 1-866-601-5880

RELATED: Claim adjusters for those impacted by TPC Plant explosion will be on the ground Sunday

The American Red Cross temporary shelter at First Baptist Church of Nederland had no overnight stays Nov. 30, the Red Cross said in a news release. The Red Cross had transitioned back to the church Nov. 30 at 1 p.m.

Anyone who was staying at the shelter either returned home or found another place to stay, spokesperson Ekland Durousseau said.

Port Neches Response



RELATED: Officials release first results of asbestos air monitoring after TPC plant explosion

RELATED: Three fires still burning four days after TPC plant explosion, blaze contained

RELATED: Evacuation lifted but some restricted areas remain around TPC plant fire in Port Neches, here's where

Air quality tests returned for Port Neches TPC plant fire

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.