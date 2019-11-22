SAN ANTONIO — A 6-year-old San Antonio boy is now fighting cancer for the second time.

Just after his birthday, Iker found out he had a tumor in his lung. Now he must leave school to get treatment.

But before he does, a group of San Antonio Police officers wanted to give him a send-off to remember.

"We had a wonderful opportunity to go pick up a child who was diagnosed again with his second bout with cancer," said retired SAPD Detective Trini Trinidad.

Trinidad and other officers pulled up to Northern Hills Elementary School in a one-of-a-kind truck and trailer; a brand new vehicle for Shields for Kids.

"This is Iker on our visit when a few officers joined me at the hospital to give Iker some hugs," Trinidad said, showing a photo of the visit.

During his first battle with cancer, Iker had a tumor on his shoulder. Then, just weeks ago, Trinidad said doctors found another tumor—this one in Iker's lung. His parents will now take him to Mexico to get alternative treatment not offered in the United States.

On his last day of school, Trinidad showed up in the truck loaded with gifts and gave him a ride he'll always remember. Trinidad said he and Iker have a special connection. His painful journey is far too familiar.

"It was extra special for me because I, too, have had two bouts with cancer," Trinidad said.

In fact, Trinidad's own fight with kidney cancer is what inspired him to create Shields for Kids. The organization is made up of officers from the San Antonio Police Department, deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies. It gives officers the chance to help underprivileged children while off-duty.

Sometimes that means hosting outdoor activities for children with disabilities, delivering presents during the holidays or visiting sick children like Iker.

"It was cool to show up in our vehicle and have all the little kids waving at us," Trinidad said. "We as officers, police officers, everywhere, we love our community and especially the children in our community."

Trinidad and other law enforcement officers organize events throughout the year to raise money for his organization to help children and their families.

If you'd like to reach out to them, go to shieldsforkids.com.

