Mario Aranda II wants to change the way people encounter the homeless. He'll mow your yard at no cost, if you will pay it forward.

The 20-year-old posted a Twitter video last week with a message of wanting to spread some love.

San Antonio Hit Me Up , I’ll Make your yard look Beautiful, In return You Gotta Bless 5 Homeless People . Let’s make this deal , winters coming and I know how it is to be hungry and cold . Let’s flip our city 💪🏻 Please Retweet 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/t7O5DB6LgJ — Ace (@_Acex3) August 19, 2018

"I want to cut your whole yard for, in return, you go and bless five homeless people. Let's make this happen, let’s make this deal, let’s spread this love," Aranda said in the video.

"In the Bible, it says we are here to serve and we are here to serve others," Aranda said when he spoke to KENS 5. "And I said, ‘You know what? If I am willing to serve, how many others can I reach that are willing to serve others as well?’"

So, he will cut your yard, and the only thing he asks in return is for you to do something nice for five homeless people.

"Just anything in their heart they are willing to do," he said.

Aranda also said that he knows what it's like to do without.

"I wasn't homeless, but I was living in a place where, when it’s hot outside, it was 10 times hotter inside," he said. “And when it was cold outside, it would be 10 times colder inside."

He grew up in San Antonio in a troubled life of drugs and gang violence.

"I did a lot of things that I wish I would have never done," he recalled. "But I am grateful for those moments because without those moments, I wouldn't be who I am today."

Since the tweet, love and support has poured in online for him.

"It is better to love than to hate, and it is better to serve than just doing nothing," he said. "There’s always people that need help. And honestly, it does make you a better person."

If you would like to get a hold of Mario, you can email him at MarioAranda1314@gmail.com.

