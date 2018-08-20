HOUSTON — Houston Rockets superstar James Harden razzled and dazzled on the court at his celebrity basketball game Sunday. It capped off a weekend of giving back to Houston.

"This is my second year doing this," said Harden. "It's getting better both with excitement and more people in Houston positively impacted by it."

This year, JH-Town Weekend spanned three days and included a comedy show, Saturday's softball game and hooping with his fellow NBA superstars like Russell Westbrook. All the money raised went to Harden's foundation 3 the Harden Way.

"Whether it's kids or adults, it's about making positive impacts," said Harden. "We're giving away backpacks. We're giving a lot of happiness to the city, that's the reason we're here."

Harden's big weekend comes right on the verge of the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

"He's the MVP on the court, but quite frankly he's the MVP in the community too," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Turner says Harden and his foundation have helped the city rebuild from day one.

"There are still a lot of people that need help," said Turner. "Kids are going back to school. The Harden foundation, they're continuing to give in helping us to rebuild so we can take are of families that are still struggling."

Many of the families needing help were cheering on Harden from the stands.

"That's definitely a great thing for the city," said one fan. "When Harvey hit us, a lot of help was needed. For him to step up and do that, that's big for the city."

When the charity game was over, Harden's team squeaked out a narrow 1-point win. But the real winner was Houstonians.

"Everybody around the city has a smile and a buzz," said Harden. "It's a good feeling."

© 2018 KHOU