Longtime Cracker Barrel employee Robin Baucom laid to rest Friday

The manager was shot to death during an attempted robbery at her job.

HOUSTON — Family, friends and co-workers of 59-year-old Robin Baucom said their final goodbyes during her funeral service Friday.

Baucom was shot during an attempted robbery Jan. 15 at the Cracker Barrel where she worked. Investigators say she was stopping someone from robbing an employee early that morning. She passed away in a nearby hospital.

Loved ones celebrated Baucom's life at Addison Funeral Home.

Pastor and longtime Cracker Barrel customer Jaime Garcia spoke to KHOU 11 outside of the service. He said he was honored to help the Baucom family as they grieve. He also thanked the late manager's work family for their support.

"Right now, it's about celebrating her life, encouraging the family and just being able to give some hope to this family through this very difficult time," he said.

After the Robin's service, family and friends moved to TheMET Church nearby corrected for a meal provided by Cracker Barrel.

Editor's Note: The following video was uploaded Jan. 16

Shooting suspect shot and killed by Harris Co. deputies

The man suspected of shooting Baucom was shot and killed by police three days after she died.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Nathan Humphrey was tracked down as a person of interest in connection to the crime. Authorities say he ran away from deputies when they spotted him then pointed what appeared to be a weapon at them.

Two deputies shot the 28-year-old and we was later pronounced dead at the hospital. It's not clear if Humphrey had a gun or if he shot back at deputies, but authorities say they weren't injured.