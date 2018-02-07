RICHMOND, Texas - A 5-year-old boy in Richmond nearly died after stepping on an electrical box that shocked him during a fishing trip.

Two weeks later, Lucas Miller and his family spent the day thanking everyone who worked to save his life.

The terrifying accident happened while Lucas was fishing with his friends and their grandfather in the Lakes of Bella Terra development.

While walking around a lake, the little boy stepped on an electrical box. Lucas dropped to the ground immediately.

“I pulled him off the electrical box, at least I tried to,” said 8-year-old Carter Bateman.

Despite being shocked when touching his body, Bateman’s grandfather pulled him off the box.

“It was a pretty scary situation,” said Mike Killingsworth. “God was with us that day. He helped everything out.”

Women exercising nearby called 911 and began performing CPR.

Soon paramedics and an air ambulance arrived to take the Lucas to the hospital.

“We loaded him up as fast as we could. It was pins and needles is how we felt,” said Christina Heppner, a Fort Bend County paramedic.

A fleet of strangers saved the shy little boy’s life.

“The system worked - early CPR, bystander CPR, fire and EMS response, and launching us as early as they can. All the pieces worked together to have a good outcome for him,” said Walter Morrow, a flight nurse.

Monday morning, Lucas’ family individually thanked everyone who helped.

“They’re not strangers anymore. They’re family. We have a whole lot of new family and we’re very happy about that,” said Lucas' mom, Karrie Miller. “Yeah, it’s about Lucas, but it’s not about Lucas today. It’s about telling everyone thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We love them and owe them our world.”

