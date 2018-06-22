HOUSTON - This weekend, the Houston LGBTQ community will celebrate 40 years of PRIDE and a group of students at Rice University are making sure we can all reflect on the strides made by the community.

Since 2007, Dr. Brian Riedell's classes have recorded the stories of about 150 Houstonians active in the city's LGBTQ community.

It's a sort of digital diary that has been transcribed and uploaded online on Rice's website.

"Houston’s such a big city," said student Luis Adame. "It’s really easy to overlook what the individual person is doing or what a small collective is doing."

"To connect generations together, to share stories about how our community got to be where it is, so the future of our community might have a better chance of doing something different," said Dr. Riedell. "The reality is that lots has changed over 40 years, to be sure."

Students spend an entire semester researching and developing questions to ask in a recorded interview.

The interview is then edited down to about 15 minutes and sometimes, the finished product can include photos and video.

"You can see, even with LGBT history, that they’ve taken a lot of inspiration from the civil rights movement," said Zoe Clark, who is spending her summer interviewing Houstonians from all walks of life.

