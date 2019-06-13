KEMAH, Texas — A memorial procession for Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed, whose tragic death last week rocked the small community, is set to roll through town today.
The city is calling it the chief's "final ride through Kemah."
Reed's funeral is being held at the Clear Creek Community Church in League City. The memorial procession follows at approximately 11:45 a.m., traveling from FM 270 to Highway 96, then turning north on Highway 146 and passing in front of the Kemah Police Department and City Hall.
City hall will close, but the police department is staying open with the help of neighboring departments.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to show support by lining the procession route with billboards and signs.
Reed's body was found Sunday, nearly two days after he went overboard near the Texas City Dike. He had been fishing with his wife when he was hit by a large wake.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- Bloodied suspect in custody after allegedly trying to take little girl from Indiana apartment
- Valedictorian calls out teacher, counselor in her graduation speech
- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders leaving Trump administration
WATCH: Body of Kemah police chief found after missing in water for nearly two days