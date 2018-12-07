The Harris County Sheriff's Office and others agencies continue to stress the importance of gun locks and gun safes, after two small children accidentally shot themselves recently.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office announced it will be giving out free safety kits that include cable-style gun locks.

The department is partnering up with Project ChildSafe and are giving out the firearms safety kits to the public at 1302 Preston Street on the third floor. The kits will also be given out during community outreach events.

All Precinct 1 deputies in patrol will have free gun locks available to citizens as well. The locks fit on most handguns and are free to anyone who needs one, says Constable Alan Rosen.

“It’s just important for adults to take the necessary steps to protect children from firearms,” Constable Rosen said.

