Police: Train derails after small bridge collapses in Polk County

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, multiple train cars came off the tracks around 5:30 on Christmas morning.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Several roads are closed in northeast Polk County after a train derailed early Christmas morning.

At 11 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff's Office said fire personnel informed them there was a propane leak. No injuries were reported, said Sgt. Ryan Evans, Polk County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Union Pacific Railroads reported the derailment to the Polk County dispatchers at about 5:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, a small bridge north of NE 102nd Ave. collapsed, causing an estimated 25 train cars to come off the tracks.

As of 10:30 a.m., the following streets are closed due to the incident:

NE 102nd Ave. between NE 38th St. and NE 46th St.

NE 108th Ave. between NE 38th St. and NE 46th St.

NE 118th Ave. between NE 38th St. and NE 46th St.

Several agencies are on the scene investigating, including Union Pacific Railroad employees and the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The Elkhart Fire Department, Ankeny Fire Department and the Des Moines Fire Department Hazmat team are on the scene to handle any issues with hazardous materials, according to the sheriff's office.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been notified of the derailment.