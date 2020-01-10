Earlier this year, the mayor announced this term would be his last.

PEARLAND, Texas — Where do you see yourself at 95 years old? For most, the answer would not be working hard at the same job you’ve been doing for decades.

But for Pearland Mayor Tom Reid, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Editor's note: The video in this story is from 2019, covering Tom Reid's time at NASA and involvement with Apollo 11

“Privileged to serve the amazing residents of the great city of Pearland, TX,” he states in his brief bio on his official Instagram account.

On Wednesday, Mayor Reid turned 95 years old, but he didn’t take the day off. Instead, he enjoyed a cupcake and put in a hard day’s work at city hall:

Earlier this year, Reid announced that after 39 years as mayor he would retire and not seek reelection.

Pearland will hold a General Election and a Special Election on Nov. 3 to elect a new mayor and vote on two city council positions.

Mayor Reid’s official bio from Pearland’s website

Born in Houston, Mayor Reid acquired his conservative philosophy growing up in the farming and ranching country of Central Texas. He moved with his family to Pearland in 1965 and both his son and daughter graduated from Pearland schools. Mayor Reid became active in Pearland and served as Scout Troop Committee Chairman, City Planning Commissioner, City Councilman, Chairman of the Pearland Library Board, Chairman of Brazoria Drainage District #4, and as Mayor.

His professional career includes scientific writing, underwater defense research for the Navy Department, and as a Junior Design Engineer with WKM Valve Manufacturing Company. He was hired by Rockwell International and worked at Johnson Space Center from 1965 to 1997. He supervised and managed complex projects with sizeable staffs and tight budgets on Gemini, Apollo, Apollo-Soyuz, Skylab, and Space Shuttle Programs, and spent the last 10 years at JSC in the Space Shuttle Program Office.

Mayor Reid is highly visible in community activities. He is a Board Member of Pearland Arts League, PISD District Education Improvement Committee, and Adult Reading Center. He is a member of the Gideon Society, Chamber of Commerce, C. F. Spencer Lodge, and many other community organizations. He is an Eagle Scout, Ordained Elder in the First Presbyterian Church, and is a 32 Degree Mason and a Shriner.

He has a history of regional participation and currently represents Pearland as a Board Member and Past President of the Houston-Galveston Area Council and the Texas Association of Regional Councils, and is Secretary of the H-GAC Transportation Policy Council. He is on the Executive Board of Bay Area Transportation Partnership and is a Vice President of the Economic Alliance of the Houston Port Region. He is also Chairman of the Pearland Development Authority, and the Pearland Area Citizens Corps.