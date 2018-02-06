While responding to a traffic accident 15 years ago, Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesus Garza lost control of his car and was killed. His daughter Gloria was only 3 years old.

On Friday, Gloria graduated from Southwest High School with 100 peace officers escorting her in memory of her father.

“It just makes my heart warm, it really does. It just makes me feel like I know that I have someone that has my back too,” she said. “I know that he’d be proud of me for who I am. I just want to say thank you. Words can’t really explain how much this really means to me. It just makes me happy. Thank you.”

KENS 5 photojournalist JesseRay Huerta was there to capture the special moment.

