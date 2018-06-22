MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Police are trying to figure out who tagged racist graffiti on an overpass at a busy intersection.

The disturbing images were found in several places under the Creekwood overpass, according to the Patton Village Police Department.

The graffiti represents white supremacy and Nazi idealism and was done sometime overnight. Police believe it was likely "one person with a spray paint can and likely didn't take very long."

"Not only is this absolutely illegal, it is absolutely unacceptable," the police department wrote on its Facebook page. "This level of blatant racism is not OK ever."

Authorities are asking anyone with information that could identify whoever is responsible to contact the department immediately at (281) 689-9511 or after hours at (936) 760-5800.

Photos: Vandals spray racist graffiti on the Creekwood overpass

Photos: Vandals spray racist graffiti on the Creekwood overpass Police are trying to figure out who tagged racist graffiti on an overpass at a busy intersection. The disturbing images were found in several places under the Creekwood overpass, according to the Patton Village Police Department. 01 / 04 Police are trying to figure out who tagged racist graffiti on an overpass at a busy intersection. The disturbing images were found in several places under the Creekwood overpass, according to the Patton Village Police Department. 01 / 04

© 2018 KHOU