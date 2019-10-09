HOUSTON — Wednesday marks the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that took nearly 3,000 lives in New York City, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Patriot Day, first proclaimed by President George H.W. Bush in 2002, honors the memories of those lost, as well as those who risked their own lives to save others.

One way to observe Patriot Day Wednesday is to volunteer your time.

Carry the Load has partnered with the National Cemetery Administration, to recruit volunteers to clean the headstones of our heroes.

The Houston National Cemetery is participating Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon. The cemetery is located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, Texas 77038. Tap here for map.

Other ways to observe #PatriotDay

Moments of silence:

9:46 AM CDT – American Airlines Flight #11 collides into the World Trade Center

10:03 AM CDT – United Airlines Flight #175 collides into the World Trade Center South Tower

10:37 AM CDT – American Airlines Flight #77 crashes into the Pentagon

10:59 AM CDT – World Trade Center South Tower Collapses

11:03 AM CDT – United Airlines Flight #93 crashes in Shanksville, PA

11:28 AM CDT – World Trade Center North Tower Collapses

Volunteer

Help an organization that has meaning to you. Improve the lives of others and the world around you. Spread kindness. Offer the hope and skills you have to others who need it most.

Remember

Attend a Day of Remembrance memorial or vigil in your community.

Social media

Use #PatriotDay or #NeverForget on your posts Wednesday.

