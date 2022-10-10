'Beautiful personality' | OLLU remembers student-athlete killed in head-on collision

Early Sunday morning police say, 21-year-old Angelina Martinez was killed by in a head-on collision on the northside.

SAN ANTONIO — Our Lady of the Lake University is in shock after losing one of their fellow students.

Martinez was a volleyball player at the school. On Monday, OLLU had a prayer service at Sacred Heart Chapel.

OLLU Head Volleyball Coach Scott Mattera attended the service. "Tragedy had struck our school and our team, “he said. She was my first recruit here in San Antonio came from Reagan High School."

He said Martinez was a member of the Saints volleyball team since her freshman year.

"She was such a unique and beautiful personality and soul," he said.

According to police, after 3 a.m. Sunday San Antonio Police said Martinez was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Wurzbach Parkway near 281.

The Medical Examiner's Office told KENS 5 Martinez was driving in a Camaro along with another passenger when they were hit by a wrong-way driver in a Mitsubishi Lancer. However, information given by SAPD does not mention who was in which car.

In the preliminary information, police do say the driver of the Lancer was killed. As for the passenger in the Camaro, police say they're in critical condition.

OLLU Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. George Williams said the university is trying to comfort one another. "Right now we are just wrapping our hands around each other providing as a much love and prayer and support as we try to understand what happened," he said.

Martinez was a senior majoring in kinesiology. She was said to be vibrant and energetic and loved being on the court.

"She was one of our great students that we will truly miss," Williams said.