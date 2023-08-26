Needville Little League team named Fort Bend County Fair Parade grand marshals after reaching U.S. Championship game

"The Fort Bend County Fair is extremely proud of the boys' run," the fair's president said.

NEEDVILLE, Texas — After making it all the way to the Little League World Series U.S. Championship game, the boys from Needville will serve as the Fort Bend County Fair Parade's grand marshals.

The parade on Friday, Sept. 29, marks the start of the fair's 10-day run. It begins at 9 a.m.

"The Fort Bend County Fair is extremely proud of the boys' run, the community's support, and how the competition brought us together. We look forward once again to cheering them on as they lead our fair's kickoff parade," said fair President Jennifer Williams.

The team made it all the way to the U.S. Championship where they lost, 6-1, to a team representing El Segundo, California. California will go on to represent the U.S. in the LLWS title game.

Needville will go on to face Asia Pacific in a game to determine third place in the tournament.