HOUSTON — Family members of murder victims marched the streets of the Third Ward Saturday morning asking for an end to the gun violence plaguing the Houston neighborhood.

Pain has turned to action for the mothers of the victims who have seen their club unfortunately grow in membership over the years.

The intersection of Rosalie and Napoleon in the Third Ward has been stained with blood too many times.

In the shadow of the University of Houston, mothers gathered near the crosses commemorating two victims who were shot to death.

"I was scared -- and I shouldn't have been scared because my son died," said Ola Tucker whose two sons were shot and killed. "I buried one on the 16th, the other on the 20th," Tucker said speaking of the July 2016 murders of her sons.

Daquarius Tucker, 19, was killed only weeks before his brother, Damarcus Tucker, was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Police said it was a case of mistaken identity.

"And we can't forget that once we pull it, we can't take it back," mother Ola Tucker said. "And for what? For what?"

Tucker memorialized her son Daquarius' birthday with a march against gun violence in the Third Ward.

Tucker, along with other mothers of murder victims and advocates for stricter gun laws, chanted as they walked through the historically impoverished and violent neighborhood.

"[Local youth] is told to survive," said teen counselor Reginal Gordon. "When you're out on the street and your stomach is growling, a lot of our young people are out here in survival mode."

Gordon has counseled teens attracted to gangs and lives of crime for decades.

He said the answer to the violence on the neighborhood's streets is in the home.

"The key to our survival in our community," Gordon said. "[It] is for the men to stand back up, and for our boys, to sit back down."

