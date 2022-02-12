She was last seen at the H-E-B where she made tortillas. 12 years later, Pauline Diaz's family is still looking for answers.

Diaz was last seen in the HEB parking lot off Southeast Military and Goliad leaving work December 7, 2010.

SAN ANTONIO — A mother and beloved HEB employee has been missing for 12 years.

Wednesday marks the anniversary of the day Pauline Diaz disappeared.

She was last seen in the store's parking lot off Southeast Military and Goliad leaving work December 7, 2010.

Family members remain firm in that their relentless search for answers won't stop until they find her.

"It seems longer than 12 years," said Pauline's daughter, Juanita Diaz. "It's really heartbreaking that we have no answers."

December weighs heavily on the hearts of the Diaz Family.

"I'm trying to do everything in my power to get her story out there," said Diaz.

Pauline worked for HEB for about five years. She began as a greeter then moved her way to the bakery. Her latest role was doing what she loved best.

"Making the tortillas," said Diaz. "The kids would go and she would get a fresh tortilla for the kids and put some butter on it, roll it up and give it to the kids."

Diaz said her mother was in the process of filing for a divorce at the time of the disappearance.

Since Pauline went missing, no arrests have been made.

In past reports by KENS 5, family members have shared their theories on who may be responsible for their mother's disappearance.

"We're at a standstill," said Diaz, who added that people from outside San Antonio are reaching out to the family in hopes of covering her mother's story.

The Diaz Family is not giving up until they learn the truth.

"Praying that in God's time someone will break and say the truth of where she's at and what happened to her," said Diaz.

The family is offering $25,000 to anyone who finds their mother who would have celebrated her 76th birthday in July.

"I'm not going to give up," said Diaz. "My mother never gave up on us."

Wednesday, December 7, at 4 p.m., members of Pauline's family will be outside The Wash Tub across from the HEB off Goliad and Southeast Military. They will hold banners to help refresh the public's mind about Pauline's case. Anyone is welcome to join in support.

If you have any information on this case, call the Bexar County Criminal Investigations Division at 210-335-6070.