Midtown Fiesta officially closes its doors due to low sales, newer grocery stores in the area, company says

Store officials said the decision was not easy, but the store has continued to decline over the past few years.

HOUSTON — The Midtown area is losing yet another iconic staple.

The Fiesta located at 4200 San Jacinto closed its doors for good on Friday.

Store officials said the decision was not easy, but the store has continued to decline over the past few years.

“The decision to close this store was not taken lightly, but due to the expiration of our lease and a number of newer grocery stores in the area we had to make this difficult decision.”

Store officials said employees will have the opportunity to work at a different Fiesta if they choose, but did not say what will happen to the building.

This particular area is undergoing a major re-development.

*EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above talks about the old Sears building being transformed into a tech hub*

Two years ago, the iconic Sears that sat next door to the Fiesta closed and sat empty for several months before the land owners decided to transform the space to an “innovation district” that will bring “entrepreneurial, corporate and academic communities together.”

Work for the innovation district is already underway. A completion date has not been set.