HOUSTON — Extreme weather can be ferocious, frightening, even fascinating. The more you prepare for it, the better off you’ll be.

The Extreme Weather Ready Expo is one way you and your family can learn more about hurricanes, tornadoes and other scary weather events.

The free expo takes place on Saturday, June 8, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.

Our KHOU 11 meteorologists will be at our Avenida Studio to meet you and answer your questions.

Here’s the KHOU weather team schedule:

Erika Lopez: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

David Paul: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (David on expo panel from noon to 1 p.m.)

Chita Craft: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Blake Matthews: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

You can pick up free copies of our Severe Weather Guide while you’re there!

The family-friendly event also includes interactive exhibits, weather forecasting, CPR training, a kids zone and more.

It’s the largest event of its kind in the nation.

Tap here for other expo highlights.

RELATED: 2019 Atlantic hurricane season forecast calls for quieter-than-average season

RELATED: Disaster supply list: What you'll need if a hurricane is coming

RELATED: When to evacuate: Should I stay or should I go?

RELATED: 2019 hurricane names for Atlantic storms