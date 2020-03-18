AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency (TEA) on Wednesday announced a new interactive map that will help parents locate local education facilities serving meals in their communities.

Many Texas schools have temporarily closed to tackle the spread of coronavirus, leaving some parents without provided school lunches.

The MealFinder Map will launch on Friday and include the address of each facility, as well as days and times for meals, Abbott said in a release.

The map is here.

Any local education agency or school wishing to participate is asked to complete an application through the Texas Department of Agriculture’s website to be included in the map.

As more meal sites are added, the map will be continually updated, the governor’s office said.

RELATED: List: Central Texas schools canceling classes after spring break due to coronavirus

"I am grateful for our local education agencies' commitment to their students by providing meals to families as our schools remain temporarily closed," said Abbott. "The state of Texas urges our local partners to complete this application through the Texas Department of Agriculture to ensure accurate, up-to-date information is available for Texas families."

Schools can ask for further guidance on completing the application by emailing SquareMeals@TexasAgriculture.gov.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Central Texas coronavirus updates: Apparent community spread in Hays County; ACC moves to online classes; malls closing

Hays County reports 5th positive COVID-19 case; community spreading possible

Coronavirus: Williamson County confirms 4 cases, limits gatherings to 10, closes bars and restaurant dining rooms

Coronavirus layoffs in the Austin area: What to know if you lost your job