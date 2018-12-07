HOUSTON — After two decades of dueling Martin Luther King Jr. Day parades in Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner is taking a stand by naming the Black Heritage Society’s parade as the city’s official event.

The Black Heritage Society’s parade, started by activist Ovide Duncantell, dates back to 1978.

In 1995, a group led by Charles Stamps broke off and formed their own MLK Grande Parade.

Both took place at the same time each year on MLK Jr. Day – one downtown, the other two miles away in Midtown.

“For too long, people have been asked to divide their time, their energy and their loyalty, while the city sits on the sideline,” Turner said.

Turner said he began hearing pleas to put a stop to the competing parades as soon as he took office.

After the two sides rejected a plan to join parades, the mayor decided it was time to make a change.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand and it’s certainly not a reflection of Dr. King’s legacy,” Turner said.

Mayor Turner is encouraging citizens, sponsors and participants to honor Dr. King’s legacy and unite for one special MLK Day Parade that reflects the diversity and inclusion of our great city.

The Black Heritage Society’s 41st annual parade will be held on Monday, January 21, 2019.

