Pasadena community comes together to mourn killed 11-year-old girl, continue calls for justice

PASADENA, Texas — Family and community filled a Pasadena church Wednesday evening, grieving the loss of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez. The girl was killed and sexually assaulted in her home while her father was at work.

Maria's father, Carmelo Gonzalez, thanked everyone for joining him in his sorrow and asked for prayers and the strength to live with the pain of losing his daughter.

"Se han unido a mi dolor les doy gracias," he said. "Pido fuerza y oraciones a cada uno de ustedes."

Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner, church leaders and members of law enforcement stood by his side in support Wednesday evening.

"As you can imagine, it's very difficult for them already. But having the community standing with them since day one has been amazing," said Pct. 2 Constable Jerry Garcia.

An 18-year-old has been charged with capital murder in Maria's death. Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez was arrested in Louisiana on Saturday and was extradited back to Harris County on Wednesday.

Victim advocates call what he's accused of doing unimaginable.

"His daughter got an immediate death sentence from this individual," said April Aguirre, whose niece, 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez, became a victim of gun violence on Valentine's Day last year. "We could not imagine being in his situation and in his predicament, which is why the community has showed up."

The church in Pasadena, where Maria once attended Sunday school, was full of people shaken by her death.

"Esto no termina aqui, esto va a continuar y necesito justicia sobre mi princessa," Carmelo Gonzalez said.

He said his fight for justice is only the beginning for his princess.

Maria's family said her body will be returned to Guatemala, where they are from. That's where she'll finally be laid to rest.