Barbeque benefit raises thousands for family of Maria Gonzalez

"It not only affected the immediate family, but it affected the community," said Meat Planet's Sam Barraza.

PASADENA, Texas — Barbeque plates and hearts full of love are what brought hundreds out to Houston's Meat Planet in honor of 11-year-old Maria Elena Gonzalez.

Maria was sexually assaulted and strangled in her Pasadena home two weeks ago.

Since then, thousands from near and far have come together to support the family, raising money to help return Maria's body back to her native country of Guatemala, where she was laid to rest Saturday afternoon.

"We want the people in Guatemala to know also we’re with you, we stand with you and the family," said Barraza.

Each barbeque plate sold Saturday was part of continued support for Maria's parents and her two siblings.

"Houston is known for whenever there’s a disaster or if there’s any benefit or cause, we all come together regardless of the race, religion. It's been beautiful how the community has come together to show their love for this family," said Houston resident Diana Salas.

A love that's served as a source of strength these last couple of weeks for Maria's father, Carmelo Gonzalez. He thanked everyone from the bottom of his heart for the help and support he says he didn’t ask for or expect.

"It doesn’t matter whether you’re in River Oaks, Pasadena, Northside, whether you come from the hood or not, we’re family, we all pull together when it comes to things like this," said Salas.

Organizers of Saturday's benefit say more than $20,000 was raised for the Gonzalez family.

18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez has been charged with capital murder in her death and is being held without bail.