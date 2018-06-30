You might be familiar with the lip sync challenge making its way around social media.

It's a far less embarrassing version of karaoke, since you can appear to know the words without having to prove it through sound.

The really fun part about the challenge - and what separates it even more from karaoke - is the sight of someone lip syncing a song you wouldn't necessarily associate with their personalities.

That's the case here with Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

"This how we do it in Harris County Pct. 1," he says before a hilarious performance of Cardi B's "I Like It Like That". Then the track mixes into Paul Wall's verse on Nelly's "Grillz" with a surprise cameo from the People's Champ.

Rosen is now calling out Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar to step up and top it.

We've seen police departments across Texas have fun with this recently.

The Fort Worth Police Department produced a 4-minute lip sync video, but it was a complete spoof of Alanis Morisette's "Ironic."

We HAD to do our own lip sync challenge. We just had to.....#grammyawardwinning

https://t.co/uPKYnAgeCs via @YouTube — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 29, 2018

In Williamson County by Austin, the sheriff took the challenge from his Bexar County counterpart and went with "One Way or Another" by Blondie.

@BexarCoSheriff started this,Sheriff Salazar step up! Thanks @KVUE @AlbertR_KVUE & @SpecNewsATX I was SOMEWHAT encouraged (forced) to do the video.I included my kiddos so we did have fun with it but I am exhausted, learning words is not easy as u can see.Challenge @Austin_Police pic.twitter.com/562QwnkMWg — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) June 27, 2018

Seriously, just follow the Austin area antics because they're hilarious. Props to Rosen for getting a local music/pop culture icon to join the fun.

