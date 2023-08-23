x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Houston-based artist providing free meals to students, educators in Pearland

Houston-based artist Lah Pat has teamed up with Pearland's Greasy Spoon to give back to the community.
Credit: Lemon-Lime Light Media

PEARLAND, Texas — Houston-based artist Lah Pat has teamed up with a Pearland soul food restaurant to provide free meals for students and educators on Wednesday. 

Starting at 4 p.m., Lah Pat will be at Pearland's Greasy Spoon not only to provide free meals, but the R&B artist will also be in the kitchen helping prepare some of the menu items, serve the food and work the cash register. 

Free menu items available for guests include:

  • “Lah Pat” Porkchop combo
  • "Kamikaze" Fried Catfish Combo
  • "Rodeo" Soulfood Stuff'd Turkey Leg

To be eligible for the free meal, you must show a valid school ID or text 832-219-8499 to join Lah Pat's Community.

Lah Pat originally moved to Houston from New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. His single, "Rodeo" went viral in TikTok and landed him a record deal with 300 Entertainment. "Rode" reached the Billboard Top 40 charts this summer. 

Credit: Lemon-Lime Light Media

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Cadillac Shaping: Houston - Charleston Wilson and Kehlin Farooq

Before You Leave, Check This Out