Houston-based artist providing free meals to students, educators in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas — Houston-based artist Lah Pat has teamed up with a Pearland soul food restaurant to provide free meals for students and educators on Wednesday.

Starting at 4 p.m., Lah Pat will be at Pearland's Greasy Spoon not only to provide free meals, but the R&B artist will also be in the kitchen helping prepare some of the menu items, serve the food and work the cash register.

Free menu items available for guests include:

“Lah Pat” Porkchop combo

"Kamikaze" Fried Catfish Combo

"Rodeo" Soulfood Stuff'd Turkey Leg

To be eligible for the free meal, you must show a valid school ID or text 832-219-8499 to join Lah Pat's Community.

Lah Pat originally moved to Houston from New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. His single, "Rodeo" went viral in TikTok and landed him a record deal with 300 Entertainment. "Rode" reached the Billboard Top 40 charts this summer.