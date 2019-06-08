HOUSTON — The Kingwood High School Principal is taking to YouTube to get kids and parents fired up for the new school year.

Dr. Michael Nasra is posting new videos daily as part of the final countdown to the first day of school.

Each video starts with the popular song, "The Final Countdown" by Europe and includes funny skits with students and staff.

From carpool karaoke rides with drama students to scaring some of the administrative staff, the videos are funny and informative on what students can expect this year.

The principal also hangs out with the cheer squad and the football team where he tries to complete one of the team workouts.

Nasra, a graduate of the University of Houston, also posted countdown videos last year as well.

The videos from this year and last year have been viewed thousands of times.

Check out the videos here on YouTube.