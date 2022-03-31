KHOU 11 and Pride Houston announce partnership

KHOU 11 is proud to partner with Pride Houston to help support and celebrate the work being done by the organization.

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 believes in diversity and inclusion all year round, so we are excited to announce an exclusive 365-day partnership with the Pride Houston organization.

“Pride Houston is thrilled that KHOU not only wanted to feature our June celebration but also believed in our new Pride Houston 365 platform. From the very first meeting, KHOU showed us that they were dedicated to our goal of equity, diversity and inclusion. They were living examples of our motto “representation matters." said Pride Houston Co-President Kendra Walker. "They stepped up and went above and beyond any other media company and we are happy to be a part of their family and have them as a part of ours as we grow with them 365 days a year."

"One of our core values at KHOU 11 is to Celebrate and Serve with our Community. We also believe that celebrating our communities shouldn’t be limited to a month or event. This partnership with Pride Houston will provide many opportunities to both celebrate and serve as we share these important stories all year-round. We’re excited to get started," said Robert Springer, KHOU 11 President and General Manager.

KHOU is owned and operated by TEGNA Inc., and for the sixth consecutive year, TEGNA has received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundations 2022 Corporate Equality Index. CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.