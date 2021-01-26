KHOU 11 fills HISD food pantries during the Souper Bowl of Caring

Get ready for Super Bowl LV by helping the Houston ISD Foundation tackle hunger in local schools.

HOUSTON — As you start planning your grocery list of your favorite snacks to watch the Big Game, you may not be aware that 1 in 4 children in Houston are food insecure. And hungry kids come from hungry families. Due to COVID-19, requests for food assistance for Houston ISD families has increased nearly 300 percent. That is why KHOU 11 is partnering with the Houston ISD Foundation for this year's Souper Bowl Of Caring campaign. Our goal is to stock the food pantries at fifty HISD schools. The food from these school pantries will be distributed to students and families who don’t have enough to eat at home.

Souper Bowl Of Caring is a youth-inspired movement working across the nation to tackle hunger in local communities. Souper Bowl Of Caring is a grass-roots effort that mobilizes churches, schools, civic groups and caring individuals who are committed to ending hunger. In 2020, over 5,000 groups collected over $10.6 million in dollars and food donations for hunger-relief charities across the country. Over $163 million has been collected since Souper Bowl of Caring began in 1990.

KHOU has been a proud sponsor of Souper Bowl Of Caring since 2008.

How You Can Donate

Now through February 7th, you can simply click here to make a monetary donation online: https://map.tacklehunger.org/donate/ch11

Virtual Telethon

On Thursday, February 4th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., we will host a virtual telethon to help us reach our donation goal of $50,000 for The Houston ISD Foundation benefiting HISD School Pantries. A donation of any amount can make a huge difference in the lives of children and families who are dealing with hunger.