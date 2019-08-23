HOUSTON — KHOU 11 anchor Mia Gradney has been named one of 2019’s Top 30 Influential Women of Houston.

You know Mia as the award-winning journalist on our evening newscasts. Behind the camera, the Houston native is deeply involved in our community from Dress to Success to Girls, Inc. and other organizations across our area.

Mia’s volunteer efforts and drive to help make Houston a better place are inspiring. KHOU 11 is proud of how Mia stands for Houston and congratulates all of the nominees honored at Friday night’s gala.

