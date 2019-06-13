KEMAH, Texas — A memorial procession for Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed, whose tragic death last week rocked the small community, is set to roll through town Friday.

The city is calling it the chief's "final ride through Kemah."

Reed's funeral will be held Friday at the Clear Creek Community Church in League City at 10 a.m. The memorial procession follows at approximately 11:45 a.m., traveling from FM 270 to Highway 96, then turning north on Highway 146 and passing in front of the Kemah Police Department and City Hall.

City hall will close Friday but the police department is staying open with the help of neighboring departments.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to show support by lining the procession route with billboards and signs.

Reed's body was found Sunday, nearly two days after he went overboard near the Texas City Dike. He had been fishing with his wife when he was hit by a large wake.

