Registration open for community classes in Katy ISD

The district's Community Education program offers multiple courses, including business, finance, computers, arts and dance.

KATY, Texas — Class is already in session for Katy ISD students, but registration is now open for community classes.

The district's Community Education program has multiple classes available for thousands of people to take. Their course catalog shows a variety of subjects including finances, computer skills, self-defense, art, and CPR/AED certification.

“For over 30 years, the Katy ISD Community Education Program has grown to include almost 2,000 participants per semester,” said Karen Lewis, Director of Internal & Community Relations. “We have found that many participants who take a course, return in following semesters to take more classes."

Interested students 18 and older in and outside of Katy can register for classes online. Prices for each course range between $25-$145.

Begin the new year with a new skill & take a class from #KatyISD #CommunityEducation! Registration is open for Spring Courses - from Swing Dancing to Microsoft Office to Water Color Painting, there's something for everyone! Details here: https://t.co/aoaX0PqB0r #LifeLongLearning pic.twitter.com/NYByBMptIZ — Katy ISD (@katyisd) January 5, 2022

According to the catalog, Community Education classes will meet once a week in different rooms at either Taylor High School or Cinco Ranch High School. Class times will be after regular school hours, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Most of them will start in February, but some classes will be in session by late January.