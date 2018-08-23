HOUSTON — Hundreds of friends, family members and fellow law enforcement officers attended a benefit Thursday for injured HPD Senior Officer Jerry Flores.

The Astros Foundation teamed up with the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club for the benefit at Minute Maid Park.

Police Chief Art Acevedo, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Astros President Reid Ryan helped sell live auction items that included autographed sports memorabilia, several vacation getaways and even a trained K9 puppy.

PHOTOS: Benefit for injured HPD Officer Jerry Flores

"It's not just family in good times. It's family in hard times," Acevedo said. "Not only did we need to support the Flores familly financially, we got to keep praying for them for the miracle that we can get our old Jerry back."

Officer Flores was critically injured in a freak accident at a charity golf tournament on April 12. He suffered a traumatic brain injury after falling off a golf cart and was in a coma for several weeks.

Officer Flores remains at a local hospital. While his long-term prognosis is good, the recovery and rehabilitation process are expected to last a very long time.

Ironically, the Thin Blue Line golf tournament where the accident happened is held every year to raise money for injured peace officers.

Since Officer Flores’ injury happened off-duty, he will be responsible for the mounting medical bills that are coming in every day.

Organizers raised tens of thousands of dollars through online and live auctions, t-shirt sales and tickets for the barbecue.

Flores, knows as “J-Flo” is among HPD’s most popular officers.

“Everybody knows Jerry,” Tom Hayes, an HPD sergeant and chairman of Assist the Police Officer. “I mean we often say it’s a shorter list of those in Houston who don’t know Jerry than do know Jerry.”

Thursday's event is believed to be the largest fundraiser ever held for a local law enforcement officer.

All proceeds will benefit Officer Flores. He has spent more than 25 years in public service and his side jobs have included security for the Houston Astros and KHOU 11.

