HOUSTON — The Astros Foundation is teaming up with the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club for a benefit Thursday for HPD Senior Police Officer Jerry Flores.

Officer Flores was critically injured in a freak accident at a charity golf tournament on April 12. He suffered a traumatic brain injury after falling off a golf cart and was in a coma for several weeks.

Officer Jerry Flores, right, with Astros President Reid Ryan. Jerry worked a side job as head of security for the Astros.

Officer Flores remains at a local hospital. While his long-term prognosis is good, the recovery and rehabilitation process are expected to last a very long time.

Ironically, the Thin Blue Line golf tournament where the accident happened is held every year to raise money for injured peace officers.

Since Officer Flores’ injury happened off-duty, he will be responsible for the mounting medical bills that are coming in every day.

Jerry with his best friend, the late KHOU 11 Sports Director Bob Allen.

Homer, Michelle

Thursday’s benefit at Minute Maid Park will include barbecue, live music and live and silent auctions. It’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m

If you can’t attend the benefit, you can still contribute through an online auction.

Items up for auction include an autographed George Springer jersey and several vacation packages, including: Lake Tahoe; Durango, Colorado; and Port Aransas.

The live auction items include a ride-along in an HPD helicopter.

Admission is free and a limited number of tickets for the BBQ lunch will be available at the fundraiser for $15.

All proceeds will benefit Officer Flores. He has spent more than 25 years in public service and his side jobs include the Houston Astros and KHOU 11.

© 2018 KHOU