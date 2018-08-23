HOUSTON — The Astros Foundation teamed up with the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club for a benefit Thursday for HPD Senior Police Officer Jerry Flores.

Officer Flores was critically injured in a freak accident at a charity golf tournament on April 12. He suffered a traumatic brain injury after falling off a golf cart and was in a coma for several weeks.

Officer Jerry Flores, right, with Astros President Reid Ryan. Jerry worked a side job as head of security for the Astros.

Officer Flores remains at a local hospital. While his long-term prognosis is good, the recovery and rehabilitation process are expected to last a very long time.

Ironically, the Thin Blue Line golf tournament where the accident happened is held every year to raise money for injured peace officers.

Since Officer Flores’ injury happened off-duty, he will be responsible for the mounting medical bills that are coming in every day.

Jerry with his best friend, the late KHOU 11 Sports Director Bob Allen.

Homer, Michelle

Flores worked close enough with the Astros to earn his own world championship ring. So four months after he fell off a golf cart, fractured his skull and nearly lost his life, back-up is coming from right field.

Various gifts were to be sold to help Flores like an autographed George Springer jersey and several vacation packages, including: Lake Tahoe; Durango, Colorado; and Port Aransas, wine baskets and one six-foot cutout of Flores showing off his World Series ring.

“I was speechless,” Officer Stephanie Reyes, Flores’ friend said. “I was taken aback (and) just very grateful.”

Flores, knows as “J-Flo” is among HPD’s most well-known officers.

“Everybody knows Jerry,” Tom Hayes, an HPD sergeant and chairman of Assist the Police Officer. “I mean we often say it’s a shorter list of those in Houston who don’t know Jerry than do know Jerry.”

Flores was patrol partners with Reyes when their careers began. Still friends, they worked security at Astros’ games. Reyes came up with the idea for a fundraiser for Flores. She also met with Astros’ team president Reid Ryan who offered to help.

“He’s like okay what do we need to do,” Reyes said. “I said well right now we’re trying to figure out where we’re going to have it at because we need a big location because Jerry is obviously very popular. And he said okay. (It’s) settled. You’ll have it here.”

If you couldn't attend the benefit, you can still contribute through an online auction.

The live auction items include a ride-along in an HPD helicopter.

All proceeds will benefit Officer Flores. He has spent more than 25 years in public service and his side jobs include the Houston Astros and KHOU 11.

