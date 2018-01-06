HOUSTON – Leave to the Houston Police Department to have a little fun with Nation Doughnut Day.

HPD posted some funny pictures from their official Twitter account early Friday morning as officers eagerly anticipated the opening of a nearby Shipley Donuts.

THE DEALS: Get freebies on National Doughnut Day Friday

The first showed night shift officers lined up at the door at midnight waiting for the shop in northeast Houston to open. Some Houston-area shops are open 24 hours, while other don’t open until 5 a.m.

A few hours later, they posted another image of the officers along with K-9 T-Rex peering into the window and "still waiting."

Still waiting... @ShipleyDo_Nuts for #donutday #TickTock @K9TRex #NationalDonutDay #NationalDoughnutDay #NationalDonutDay2018 pic.twitter.com/iuEN5NA5mh

© 2018 KHOU