Hundreds attend first night of Greek Festival after a year off due to COVID pandemic

The four-day event highlights Greek culture and brings families together in the process.

HOUSTON — After a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Original Greek Festival is back, and hundreds came out for the first night of the annual event.

"There's a Greek word that's called Philoxenia, which is like a sharing of friendship and culture, lifestyle and how we grew up and what we know," said Dana Kantalis, with the Original Greek Festival.

People at the annual event say couldn't have come at a more perfect time.

"You find beautiful stuff like the food, the wine, the clothing, the jewelry," said Maria Sax.

"It means a lot to be able to share this with the city," said Kantalis.

From popular Greek foods to wine and music, there is plenty for people of all ages.

"This is our world-famous Souvlaki, which is beef tenderloin marinade with onions on a stick," said Kantalis.

"And this is one of the crowd favorites?" asked KHOU 11's Xavier Walton.

"It is definitely a crowd favorite. We're known for it."

There's also classic Greek music and cultural dance performance

"It's great," said Father Michael Peterson. "This used to be my parish back before I was a monk. So I have a lot of good friends here. Love the church, love the Greek Festival and love being back."

As if that food wasn't enticing enough, if you purchased an Astros playoff ticket, that'll get you into the Original Greek Fest for free.